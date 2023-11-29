Colombia expects coffee production to reach 16 million bags in 2027

BOGOTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Colombia is looking to increase coffee production in the coming years to reach 16 million 60-kilo bags by the end of 2027, the coffee growers federation's head said on Wednesday, citing a potential bump driven by coffee crop annual renewals.

The South American country, the world's leading producer of washed Arabica coffee, last year saw a 12% drop in its harvest, reaching 11.08 million 60-kilo bags, the lowest since 2013, as persistent rains sparked by weather phenomenon "La Nina" delayed production.

Coffee growers are set to produce between 11.6 million and 12 million bags this year.

Output should reach 14 million bags by the end of 2025 and 16 million bags in 2027, according the coffee growers federation's head German Bahamon, who said at a press conference the hike in production will be driven by a 20% annual renewal of coffee plantations.

"Renewal is the center of productivity. We will only have greater productivity if we renovate and reduce the age of the coffee crop," he said.

The South American country, the third largest producer in the world after Brazil and Vietnam, currently has some 840,000 hectares cultivated with coffee, an activity on which around 540,000 families depend.

Agriculture Minister Jhenifer Mojica has said the government wants to extend coffee's planting area to at least one million hectares and promote the planting of the robusta variety in some regions to replace imports.

Planting robusta is an opportunity, Bahamon said, but it must be done based on a serious and responsible analysis that does not compromise the quality of Colombian coffee.

"We want to do it in a responsible and serious way," said Bahamon, while estimating a global surplus of 2.6 million bags for the 2023-2024 coffee year.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Editing by Chris Reese)

