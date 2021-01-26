Colombia, Estonia Upload the Bitcoin White Paper to Their Governmental Websites
A pair of foreign government websites joined a growing cadre of online forums supporting Bitcoin’s founding document.
- Prompted by tweets from former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, recently created links to the Bitcoin white paper hosted on Estonian and Colombian government sites have been shared to Twitter.
- Publicly hosting digital copies of the white paper has become a community response to legal threats of alleged copyright violations filed by nChain Chief Scientist Craig Wright against the nonprofits Bitcoin.org and Bitcoincore.org, which have long hosted the document.
- Since 2018, a copy of Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper has also been tucked away on the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s website.
Related Stories
- A Reading of Satoshi’s Bitcoin White Paper
- Bitcoin Developers Weigh the Costs of Defying White Paper Copyright Claim
- Bitcoin Breaks Below $30K, Erasing Almost All of 2021’s Gains
- Bitcoin Price Sees Largest Daily Loss in 10 Months
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- China’s Blockchain-Based Service Network to Integrate Central Bank Digital Currency
- Pirated Academic Database Sci-Hub Is Now on the ‘Uncensorable Web’
- Grayscale Raises $700M+ in a Day, Its Largest Daily Asset Raise Ever
- Biden Confirms Crypto-Savvy Gary Gensler Will Lead Financial Policy Transition Team