Cryptocurrencies

Colombia, Estonia Upload the Bitcoin White Paper to Their Governmental Websites

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published

A pair of foreign government websites joined a growing cadre of online forums supporting Bitcoin’s founding document.

  • Prompted by tweets from former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, recently created links to the Bitcoin white paper hosted on Estonian and Colombian government sites have been shared to Twitter.
  • Publicly hosting digital copies of the white paper has become a community response to legal threats of alleged copyright violations filed by nChain Chief Scientist Craig Wright against the nonprofits Bitcoin.org and Bitcoincore.org, which have long hosted the document.
  • Since 2018, a copy of Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper has also been tucked away on the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s website.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular