Colombia energy company Hocol finds gas at Arrecife Norte-1 well

BOGOTA, March 16 (Reuters) - Hocol, a subsidiary of Colombia's majority state-owned energy company Ecopetrol ECO.CN, has found gas at a well drilled in the Andean country's Cordoba province, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Exploration well Arrecife Norte-1, located on Hocol's VIM-8 block, was perforated late last year to a total depth of 11,000 feet, with gas found at various levels, Hocol said.

Oil and gas has become a dividing line in Colombia, where the government of leftist President Gustavo Petro has pledged to wean the country off its dependence on fossil fuels as part of a transition to greener energy.

While the government looks to prevent further oil and gas blocks from being awarded, industry groups and figures insist that Colombia must be able to guarantee energy self sufficiency.

Ecopetrol CEO Felipe Bayon, who stands down from the role at the end of March, earlier this month told Reuters that Colombia's own gas reserves would be enough to render imports of the fuel from neighboring Venezuela unnecessary.

The Arrecife Norte-1 well has produced gas flows of between 3 million and 4.2 million standard cubic feet per day, Hocol said, adding that it will now finalize tests to check the well's commercial potential.

"The results in this new Arrecife Norte-1 well support Hocol's exploratory strategy, which seeks to meet the country's future gas demand," Hocol President Rafael Guzman said in the statement.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.