Colombia energy agency chief to leave after just six months

BOGOTA, June 1 (Reuters) - The president of Colombia's National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH), Clara Guatame, will leave the role later this month after just over six months in the job, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Energy said on Thursday.

Guatame's resignation letter was published in local media and comes just a week after the ANH presented a report on Colombia's hydrocarbon reserves, which showed proven gas deposits had declined to 7.2 years of consumption.

The resignation letter said she would remain in the role until June 16.

The spokesperson said Guatame was moving to a different institution, without specifying where, and that her resignation was not connected to the report on oil and gas reserves.

Minister of Mines and Energy Irene Velez appointed Guatame as president of the ANH - the institute's first woman leader - on Dec. 7 last year.

Velez is leading attempts by the government of leftist President Gustavo Petro to wean the Andean country off of its reliance on hydrocarbon exports, such as oil and coal, as part of efforts to implement a transition to cleaner energy.

Early last month, Guatame spoke at an oil and gas conference organised by the Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP) in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla, where she announced the ANH would invest 640 billion pesos ($147.4 million) in projects geared toward the energy transition.

($1 = 4,434.09 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; editing by Barbara Lewis)

