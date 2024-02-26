News & Insights

Colombia, ELN rebels hold meeting after troubles at peace talks

February 26, 2024 — 05:33 pm EST

Written by Luis Jaime Acosta and Julia Symmes Cobb for Reuters

BOGOTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Colombia's government and the National Liberation Army (ELN)rebels said on Monday they have held a meeting amid difficulties at peace talks and will meet to continue negotiations in April.

The guerrilla group, which has fought the government since 1964, said last week the talks were in crisis because the government participated in regional talks with communities. The government said it complied with all its commitments.

"We analyzed the advances of the accords and the problems faced by the negotiating table for peace, in light of which each side has made commitments for the positive development of the process," the two sides said in a joint statement, adding they met in Havana over the weekend.

Talks will continue beginning April 8 in Venezuela, the statement added.

