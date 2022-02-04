Colombia economy to grow 5% in 2022, up from previous estimate of 4.3%-gov't

By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy is set to grow 5% this year, the country's finance ministry said on Friday, raising its previous estimate on better growth in industry and retail.

The government had previously projected 2022 expansion of 4.3%.

The ministry also revised down its deficit target for 2022 to 6.2% of GDP, from a previous 7% of GDP, thanks to higher tax collection, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a video presentation.

Restrepo said tax revenue will increase this year to 183 trillion pesos ($46.3 billion), up from an initial estimate of 169 trillion pesos, thanks to a reform passed last year and more efforts to combat evasion.

Colombia will issue 75.9 trillion pesos ($19.2 billion) in public debt this year, down from a previously projected 102 trillion pesos.

Some 52.2 trillion pesos of that debt will come from local TES bonds, he said, while the Andean country will issue $6.22 billion in foreign bonds.

Restrepo did not give an estimate for inflation figures this year, but said the government was aligned with the central bank, which has projected 4.3% consumer price growth this year.

He also did not offer an updated estimate for the current account deficit.

The government of President Ivan Duque, whose term finishes in August, is not considering further privatizations of state assets this year, Restrepo said, despite a previous estimate that such operations could raise 7 trillion pesos in 2022.

The country registered a fiscal deficit of 7.1% of GDP in 2021, according to initial calculations, lower than the 8.6% of GDP previously estimated.

($1 = 3,951.96 Colombian pesos)

2022

Revised 2022

GDP

4.3%

5%

Central gov't deficit (pct of GDP)

7%

6.2%

Current account deficit (pct of GDP)

3%

Not given

Peso/dollar average

3,744

3,823

Tax revenue target (trln pesos)

169

183

Foreign bonds (bln USD)

Not given

6.22

Local TES bonds (trln pesos)

62.88

52.22

Auctioned TES (trln pesos)

45

36

Average oil price per barrel (USD)

63

70

