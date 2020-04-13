Colombia economy to contract between 1.5%-2% due to coronavirus: minister

Adds quotes, details

BOGOTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy will contract between 1.5% and 2% this year due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla said.

The Andean country's growth of 3.3% last year had put it among the region's strongest economies.

"The economy obviously will not grow the 3.7% that we estimated in the financing plan made before the pandemic," Carrasquilla told local newspaper El Espectador in an interview published late on Sunday. "Growth will be negative and by an important amount. Our preliminary calculation is between -1.5% and -2%."

"This will be one of the worst years, if not the worst, of our economic history," Carrasquilla said.

The contraction would mean a fall in tax collection of close to 6%, he said, equivalent to some 10 trillion pesos (about $2.6 billion). The government had projected tax collection of about $40.7 billion this year.

Lower collection means there is, "of course," the possibility the government will propose a new tax reform to Congress, Carrasquilla added.

"The economic crisis that the country is going through, on the one hand, means much more public spending to attend to the challenges in public health, humanitarian issues and business illiquidity," he said.

"But it also means much less public income," he said. "That means much more debt, and it's debt we will have to pay once we overcome this tragedy."

The International Monetary Fund said last week Colombia has requested renewal of a $10.8 billion flexible credit line for this year to give it a safeguard against external shocks.

Colombia may take out more multilateral loans than previously expected as part of efforts to increase liquidity, the country's director of public credit told Reuters last week.

The government will do as much as possible to guarantee credit for businesses and workers, the minister added.

The government of President Ivan Duque has already promised credit guarantees of up to 12 trillion pesos (about $3 billion) for small and medium-sized companies, but business leaders have said the amount pales in comparison to companies' needs.

Asked if he was worried about the country losing its investment-grade credit rating this year or next, Carrasquilla said his focus was on battling the crisis without losing sight of the responsibility to maintain the stability that will guarantee a well-functioning economy in the medium and long-term.

"That's like asking a patient who is valiantly fighting cancer, with dignity and with distinction, if he's worried because he needs to wash his underwear."

