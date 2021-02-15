Colombia economy shrank 6.8% in 2020, in line with government forecast

Adds quote, details

BOGOTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy shrank 6.8% in 2020 compared with the previous year, the government said on Monday, following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a more than five-month lockdown.

The 2020 contraction was lower than predictions from analysts, who said the Andean country's gross domestic product (GDP) would contract by 7%, but in line with the government's forecast.

The less optimistic central bank had expected the economy to shrink 7.2% in 2020.

Gross domestic product shrank 3.6% in the fourth quarter compared with the same period the year before, the government's DANE statistics agency said in a press conference, but grew 6% when compared with the third quarter of 2020.

Latin America's fourth-largest economy was battered by measures rolled out to control the spread of coronavirus, including a lockdown that ran from late March until the end of August.

The lockdown saw thousands of businesses shuttered, sending unemployment soaring.

"Almost half of the contraction came from April, May and June. It was three months, that is, the second quarter, which made the great contribution to the contraction," Oviedo said.

Colombia's economy shrank 15.8% in the second quarter of 2020 versus the year-earlier period, the worst quarterly performance for at least decades, before recovering in later quarters.

The construction sector contracted by 27.7% in 2020 versus 2019, while mining shrank 15.7% and the retail, wholesale, transport, hospitality and food services sector contracted 15.1%.

Agriculture expanded 2.8%, while finance expanded by 2.1%.

The value of Colombia's economy was around $285 billion in 2020.

