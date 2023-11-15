Colombia economy shrank 0.3% in third quarter from a year ago

By Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy shrank 0.3% in the third quarter from the year-earlier period, the government's DANE statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The result came in below market expectations of 0.5% in a Reuters poll last week and the central bank technical team's 0.4% forecast.

"Negative values for GDP had not presented themselves since the era of the pandemic," said Leonardo Trujillo, sub-director of government statistics agency DANE, confirming the year-on-year figure was the first quarterly contraction since the fourth quarter of 2020.

The contraction between July and September was driven by an 8% decline in construction, while manufacturing and commerce shrank by 6.2% and 3.5% respectively, Trujillo said in a press conference.

Public administration, including health, education and defense, grew by 5.3%, while entertainment and recreation expanded by 4.9%. The mining sector also grew by 3.5%, DANE said.

Private investment in the quarter plummeted by 33.5% versus the year-earlier period.

"The number is really bad, it could definitely result in the central bank thinking about starting to cut interest rates in December," said Sergio Olarte, chief economist for Scotiabank in Colombia.

The economy grew by 0.2% compared with the second quarter of 2023, DANE added.

The agency held its first-quarter economic growth result at 3%, but revised its second-quarter result to 0.4%, from 0.3% previously.

The central bank's technical team last month raised its economic growth forecast for 2023 to 1.2%, from 0.9%previously, as the bank's board held the interest rate at 13.25% for the fourth consecutive time.

Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla, who represents the government on the bank's board, predicted last week that 2023 growth will handily surpass market expectations and reach 1.8%, citing public works, housing construction and a program for agriculture as key growth drivers.

Persistent inflationary pressure has driven the bank to hike the interest rate by 1,150 basis points between September 2021 to April this year.

Twelve-month consumer price growth slowed to 10.48% in October. Full-year inflation in 2022 was 13.12%.

($1 = 3,963.57 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas, Nelson Bocanegra and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by David Gregorio Writing by Oliver Griffin)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.