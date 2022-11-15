Colombia economy grew 7% in Q3, beating expectations

By Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy grew 7% in the third quarter, the government's DANE statistics agency said on Tuesday, driven by growth in entertainment, as well as in information and communication, pushing the metric above market expectations of 6.7%.

In a Reuters poll last week analysts said they expected growth in Latin America's fourth-largest economy to slow amid moderating domestic consumption, rampant inflation and rising interest rates.

The economy grew 1.6% in the third quarter versus the second quarter, DANE said.

Growth between July and September was driven by the arts, entertainment and recreation sector, which expanded 36.9%, information and communication, which grew 14%, and construction, which registered growth of 13.4%.

The finance sector registered 9.2% growth in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, while retail expanded by 8.1%. Mining grew by 2.5%, while agriculture, the only sector to contract, shrunk by 1.4%.

DANE revised its GDP growth for July and August upward to 6.7% and 9% respectively. In September the economy grew by 4.2%.

The government of leftist President Gustavo Petro this month won congressional approval for a tax reform set to raise 20 trillion pesos ($4.16 billion) annually for the next four years, to fund social programs and tackle inequality.

The technical team of the country's central bank forecasts GDP growth for this year at 7.9% and 0.5% for 2023.

The bank's board has raised the benchmark interest rate to 11% - its highest level in 21 years - in continued efforts to respond to rising inflation.

Twelve-month consumer price growth hit 12.22% in October.

($1 = 4,806.07 Colombian pesos)

