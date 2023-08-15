News & Insights

Colombia economy grew 0.3% in Q2, below market expectations

August 15, 2023 — 12:24 pm EDT

Written by Carlos Vargas for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy grew 0.3% in the second quarter versus the year-earlier period, the government's DANE statistics agency said on Tuesday, below market expectations of 0.8%.

In a Reuters poll last week analysts said they expected Latin America's fourth-largest economy to post a sharper deceleration in growth amid persistent inflation and high interest rates.

