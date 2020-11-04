Colombia economy expected to fall 9% annually in the third quarter -central bank

BOGOTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy is expected to decline 9% annually in the third quarter, less than previous estimates after economic activity picked up once the long quarantine to control the spread of coronavirus was lifted, the central bank said on Wednesday.

In July, the central bank forecast Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would fall 9.7% annually in the three months ended Sept. 30. Colombia endured more than five months of lockdown, which came to a close at the end of August, causing the economy to contract by an historic 15.7% in the second quarter.

"We are seeing recovery in the third quarter of this year that is estimated to be faster than expected ... thanks to the relaxation of distancing measures, fiscal policy measures, and the effects of the relaxing monetary policy, among other reasons," the central bank's technical manager, Hernando Vargas, said in a virtual presentation.

The government statistics agency will publish third-quarter GDP data on Nov. 17.

The improving economy will extend into the fourth quarter, with the central bank estimating GDP will contract 4.2% annually, less than the previously forecast 7.5%.

Colombia's economy is expected to contract between 6.5% and 9% in 2020, the central bank said on Tuesday, narrowing a previous range of between 6% and 10%.

However, Latin America's fourth-largest economy is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until the end of 2022.

"We see a slow, very gradual recovery, which is the result of strong shocks that affect both demand and aggregate supply and in an environment of very high uncertainty about the course of the pandemic," Vargas said.

The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a total of 250 basis points to a record low of 1.75% between March and September, before holding the rate in its October meeting.

