Colombia economy can weather coronavirus, but gov't ready to take action

BOGOTA, March 9 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy can weather the global impact of coronavirus, the government and central bank said on Monday, but authorities are ready to take action if necessary.

More than 111,600 people have been infected by coronavirus and 3,884 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 100 countries and disrupted markets around the world.

Colombia's peso COP=RR fell 7.25% to a record low during trading on Monday, while the stock exchange was down 7.40%.

"The fundamentals of the Colombian economy are still solid and will absorb the described external shocks without severe trauma to financial activity and stability," the finance ministry, central bank and the financial regulator said in a joint statement after a meeting.

The financial system has adequate indicators of solvency, liquidity and risk management, the statement added.

But the government and policymakers will continuously keep an eye on liquidity, the volatility of foreign exchange and possible fiscal implications.

"The authorities will take pertinent actions in a coordinated way and the decisions will be announced jointly and when appropriate," the statement added.

Latin America's fourth-largest economy expanded 3.3% last year, well above other countries in the region. The government has revised down its target for this year's growth to 3.7%, from 4%.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

