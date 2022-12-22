Colombia economic growth outlook cut to 1.3% in 2023 -gov't

By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy is set to grow 1.3% next year, up from a previous estimate of 1.8%, the country's finance ministry said during a presentation on the Andean country's 2023 finance plan on Friday.

The ministry also revised downward its fiscal deficit target for 2023 to 3.8% of GDP, from a previous 4% of GDP, said Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo.

The deficit for 2022 is forecast at 5.6%, Ocampo added.

Inflation next year is forecast to hit 7.2%, Ocampo said, far from the 3% target established by the Andean country's central bank.

Tax revenue is now estimated to 280.7 trillion pesos ($59 billion), up from an initial estimate of 244 trillion pesos, the minister said, following the recent passing of tax reform by the leftist government of President Gustavo Petro.

Colombia will issue 36.2 trillion pesos ($7.6 billion) in public debt this year, Ocampo said, while the Andean country will issue $5.1 billion in foreign debt.

($1 = 4,761.64 Colombian pesos)

2023

Revised 2023

GDP

1.8%

1.3%

Central gov't deficit (pct of GDP)

4%

3.8%

Current account deficit (pct of GDP)

N/A

N/A

Peso/dollar average

N/A

4,758

Tax revenue target (trln pesos)

244

280.7

Foreign bonds (bln USD)

N/A

$2.1

Local TES bonds (trln pesos)

N/A

36.2

Auctioned TES (trln pesos)

N/A

28

Average oil price per barrel (USD)

N/A

N/A

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Josie Kao)

