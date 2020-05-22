Colombia, Deloitte, ConsenSys Sign On to WEF’s ‘Blockchain Bill of Rights’

The token economy just gained an organized structure for collaborating with world leaders.Â

The World Economic Forum revealed its Presidio Principles on Friday, a âblockchain bill of rights,â according to the nonprofit focused on fostering diplomacy and international business partnerships. The document includes signatories from the Government of Colombia, Deloitte Consulting LLP, ConsenSys, Electronic Coin Company, CoinShares and the United Nationsâ World Food Program, just to name a few.Â

âWe supported the creation of the Presidio Principles â as well as guidelines and design principles for public institutions â because we wanted to ensure that progress can continue rapidly and responsibly, ensuring that basic characteristics like security and data privacy are secured for our citizens,â Victor Munoz, Colombiaâs presidential advisor on economic affairs and digital transformation, said in a press statement.Â

The principles include a userâs right to âmanage consent of data stored in third-party systems, port data between interoperable systemsâ and ârevoke consent for future data collection.â

Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin encouraged crypto startups to become signatories and join the WEFâs open dialogue. In a press statement, he said he hopes âall builders of Ethereum-based projects â and across the blockchain landscape â will sign on to demonstrate their commitment to the users of their systems and applications.â

Indeed, Aya Miyaguchi of the Ethereum Foundation was involved. Greg Medcraft of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Delia Ferreira Rubio of Transparency International also contributed to the project.

