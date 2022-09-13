Colombia cuts growth projection for 2023 to 1.8%

By Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy will grow just 1.8% next year, the country's finance minister projected to Reuters on Tuesday, down from a previous projection of 2.2%.

Expansion will reach 7.7% this year, minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said on the sidelines of congressional hearings, up from a previous prediction of 6.5%.

The government's projection for next year - which has now been revised downward at least twice - is still more optimistic than the central bank's predicted expansion of 1.1%.

"The global economy is decelerating very strongly, that will hit us too, high interest rates because of the whole world's fight against inflation are also a cause," Ocampo said.

"That's why we've revised, like all analysts, the growth rate and the government's new projection is 1.8% next year, after a very positive growth this year, because we'll see the deceleration in the fourth quarter."

Ocampo has said one of the top objectives of the ministry is to recover Colombia's investment-grade credit rating, which it lost last year amid the fallout from the coronavirus, but that it is unlikely to regain it soon.

The monetary policy authority has hiked the cost of money by a total of 725 basis points since launching an upward cycle in September 2021, taking the benchmark interest rate to 9%, its highest level since February 2009.

Colombia's consumer prices rose 1.02% in August, taking cumulative 12-month price growth to a decades-long high of 10.84%.

