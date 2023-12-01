Colombia current account deficit shrank 28.4% in Q3

BOGOTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Colombia's current account deficit shrank 28.4% in the third quarter from the year-ago period, to $1.68 billion, the central bank said on Friday, due to a reduced trade imbalance and more remittances.

This is far below the $6.12 billion deficit for July through September last year and the $2.34 billion deficit in the second quarter.

The deficit measures Colombia's transactions with the rest of the world, including trade, interest payments, dividends, remittances and services like tourism.

In the third quarter the deficit was equivalent to 1.7% of the country's gross domestic product, significantly down from the 7.1% in the year-ago period.

The fall was due to a smaller deficit for goods and services, and a 7.7% year-on-year increase in remittances to $7.4 billion between January and September, the bank said in a statement.

Foreign direct investment rose 8.2% from the same quarter a year earlier, to $3.36 billion, though it was down 35.6% compared with the second quarter.

Capital outflows increased to $1.55 billion from $644 million in the 2022 third quarter.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Richard Chang)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.