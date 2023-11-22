Colombia court ruling on tax law to cost government $1.6 bln next year -Petro

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A decision by Colombia's Constitutional Court to strike down part of a law that barred oil and mining companies from deducting royalties from taxable income will cost the country $1.6 billion next year, President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday.

The figure shared by Petro in a speech at an infrastructure conference was well above estimates previously given by the finance ministry.

The ruling last week part of a tax reform backed by Petro's government and which came into effect this year, to the delight of oil and mining companies, which had said the provision would damage investment.

"The Constitutional Court took away a substantial part of the tax reform, which will have an impact next year. ... It takes away 6.5 trillion pesos of income next year," Petro said.

"It's up to the government to know what to do, where to cut, how to manage it, so that the blow is not fatal for the economy because in the world and in Colombia we are stagnant. This is the perfect storm," the president added.

The tax reform was designed to raise government income to fund extensive social programs promised by Petro, Colombia's first leftist leader.

The finance ministry said last week that thanks to the now-annulled measure, it expected to collect 3.38 trillion pesos this year, 2.79 trillion pesos in 2024 and some 2.2 trillion pesos in 2025.

Colombia will comply with its debt obligations but could consider roll-over options depending on market conditions, Petro added.

Colombia's economy will not grow as much as expected this year, the head of the central bank said last week, citing a contraction in third-quarter growth.

The 2023 annual expansion figure is now likely to be close to 0.9%, instead of the previously predicted 1.2%, he said.

($1 = 4,060.15 Colombian pesos)

