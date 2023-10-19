Colombia could produce up to 12 million bags of coffee this year -federation head

By Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Colombia, the world's top supplier of washed arabica coffee, will close this year with production of between 11.6 million and 12 million 60-kg (130-pound) bags, ending three years of output falls, the head of the national coffee federation said on Thursday.

Coffee production fell 12% to 11.1 million bags in 2022, the lowest since 2013 and the third annual consecutive fall on delayed flowering caused by wet weather.

"The estimates for production that we have for 2023 are to end at about 11.6 million bags at least and up to 12 million," federation head German Bahamon told Reuters. "In either scenario we would grow compared to last year."

Just as the La Nina phenomena affect flowering, the El Nino weather pattern, which brings drought to Colombia, could itself affect production next year, Bahamon said.

"If (El Nino) is prolonged for a long time and passes from moderate to critical, obviously there will be an effect in 2024, but we can't say today," he said.

About 10% of the 840,000 hectares (2.07 million acres) planted with coffee were renewed this year, Bahamon said, and the target for tree replanting will double next year.

Bahamon, who took up his post in April despite the opposition of President Gustavo Petro, said the country could produce 14 million bags annually if not for climate phenomena, and said the federation is looking to expand coffee crops.

International prices for the bean have been complicated by low profit margins. Bahamon said the government is looking at tools to help farmers, but he gave no details.

Coffee was trading at $1.58 per pound on the New York market on Wednesday, well below it's $2 per pound price a year ago.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

