News & Insights

US Markets

Colombia Congress approves 2024 budget of $125.9 bln

Credit: REUTERS/VANNESSA JIMENEZ

September 13, 2023 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Colombia's Congress on Wednesday approved a budget worth 502.6 trillion pesos ($125.9 billion) for 2024, representing an 18.9% increase over the 2023 budget and the highest in the country's history.

The funds will cover government operations, paying debts and social spending as proposed by leftist President Gustavo Petro. Lawmakers have until Oct. 20 to approve the budget's distribution.

The budget is aligned with the government's target of closing the fiscal deficit at 4.5% of GDP next year and growth of 1.5%, the Ministry of Finance said.

($1 = 3,993.53 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.