Colombia Congress approves $78.7 billion 2020 budget

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Colombia's Congress late on Wednesday approved a 2020 government budget of 271.7 trillion pesos ($78.7 billion), hours after the top court rolled back a tax reform proposal that was meant to provide new resources for state spending.

BOGOTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Colombia's Congress late on Wednesday approved a 2020 government budget of 271.7 trillion pesos ($78.7 billion), hours after the top court rolled back a tax reform proposal that was meant to provide new resources for state spending.

The figure represents an increase of 10.2% compared to the current year.

"We are coming out of this ... with strengthened public finances and a clear horizon for 2020," Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla said after the approval of the budget.

Colombia's constitutional court on Wednesday overturned a tax reform law that took effect this year, potentially affecting investment and forcing the government to find new resources. L2N272010

The budget allocates 170.1 trillion pesos ($49.3 billion dollars) to operating expenses, an increase of 8.7% over 2019, and 47.3 trillion pesos ($13.7 billion dollars) to investment, an increase of 16.1%.

It sets aside 53.3 trillion pesos ($15.4 billion) for debt service. The sector receiving the greatest resources will be education with 44.2 trillion pesos ($12.8 billion dollars), while 42.7 trillion pesos ($12.4 billion) will be used to pay pensions.

Colombia's economy will expand 3.6% this year, according to the budget targets, above the 2.6% growth of 2018.

(1 dollar = 3,451.33 pesos)

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta, writing by Brian Ellsworth )

((brian.ellsworth@thomsonreuters.com; 58 212 655 2660; Reuters Messaging: brian.ellsworth.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, @ReutersVzla))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More