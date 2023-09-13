Colombia completes domestic bond sales planned for 2023

BOGOTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Colombia has completed its sales of domestic TES bonds planned for this year and pre-financed part of its needs for 2024, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

TES are the second-most important domestic financing mechanism for the Andean country behind tax collection.

The ministry offered a total of 34 trillion pesos ($8.5 billion), of which 27 trillion are for 2023 and 7 trillion for needs in 2024, said Jose Roberto Acosta, director of public credit.

"We have applied the 7 trillion pesos that were included in the addition to the financing plan that was presented in December," Acosta said. "Pending is a trillion pesos in green TES that we are in the process of issuing soon."

According to the government's fiscal plan, it will offer a total of 37 trillion pesos ($9.25 billion) in TES in 2024.

The plan aims for a 2023 fiscal deficit of 4.3% of gross domestic product and a deficit of 4.5% of GDP in 2024.

($1 = 3,997.74 Colombian pesos)

