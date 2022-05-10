Colombia coffee output may fall to 12 mln bags this year- growers group

BOGOTA, May 10 (Reuters) - Colombia, the world's top producer of washed arabica, will see its coffee output fall to between 12 million and 12.5 million 60-kg bags this year because of heavy La Nina rains, the head of the country's growers federation said on Tuesday.

Colombia's coffee output dropped 9% last year to 12.6 million bags, because of bad weather and anti-government protests which stymied exports. In 2020, it was down 6% to 13.9 million bags, from a quarter-century record of 14.8 million bags in 2019.

"We are close to more than two years of the La Nina phenomenon. We have rains that are far beyond the historical average," federation head Roberto Velez told journalists, explaining that clouds and rains delay the flowering of coffee trees.

"Production was at 14.5 million bags and now it's between 12 million and 12.5 million," Velez said.

La Nina - when sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean cool below normal levels - usually leads to increased rainfall in Colombia.

Coffee output was down 7% to 750,000 bags in April compared to the year before, the seventh consecutive month of declines attributed to rains.

Exports could end this year at between 11.5 million bags and 12 million bags worth up to 15 trillion pesos, about $3.67 billion, Velez added.

The production fall comes amid high international prices and a weak Colombian peso, increasing profits for growers and exporters.

($1 = 4,085.76 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

