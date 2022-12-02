Colombia coffee federation head to step down

BOGOTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Roberto Velez, head of Colombia's national coffee federation, announced his resignation on Friday after leading the organization for seven years.

Velez's resignation followed a recent coffee congress in Colombia during which he presented historic results that saw crops valued at 14.5 trillion pesos ($3.03 billion) and exports worth more than $3.74 billion.

"This decision to step aside opens a space so that, in harmony with the current government, the federation can continue working for the well-being of the 540,000 coffee-growing families in the country," Velez said in a statement.

He did not give reasons for his resignation.

Velez's resignation will be followed by an orderly succession process, he said, during which the national congress of coffee growers will elect a new federation head in the coming months.

Colombia is the leading supplier of washed arabica coffee. The federation sees production reaching almost 12 million 60-kg (132-lb.) bags in 2022.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.