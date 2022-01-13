Colombia coal miner Drummond saw exports rise 6% in 2021

BOGOTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Colombian coal miner Drummond DRMND.UL saw exports of the fossil fuel rise 6% in 2021 on the previous year, when the company faced difficulties amid the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The mining company saw coal exports rise to 31. 5 million tonnes in 2021, up from 29.7 million tonnes in the previous year, the company said.

Colombia is a major global exporter of coal, which represents an important source of income for the Andean country.

In 2020, coal production fell 40% to 49.5 million tonnes amid the spread of the pandemic and a 91-day strike at a major mine in the north of the country.

Colombia's government has not yet reported 2021 production figures but previously forecast coal output for last year would finish 10% higher than in 2020.

In 2021 Drummond's operations generated $368.2 million in royalties for Colombia, as well as $238 million in taxes, fees and contributions, the company said.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.