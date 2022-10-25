Colombia coal miner Cerrejon output stopped by roadblocks

BOGOTA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Colombia coal miner Cerrejon, which is owned by Anglo-Swiss commodities giant Glencore GLEN.L, on Tuesday reported that production at its mine in the country's La Guajira province was halted by some 13 illegal road blocks.

Blockades on roads and rail lines around the mine - the largest in Latin America - are not uncommon.

Former workers blocked a rail line last year and Cerrejon has had repeated disagreements with nearby Wayuu indigenous communities and its largest union, which held a three-month strike in 2020.

In September nearly week-long road blockades cut production at the mine by 70%, the company said.

"Cerrejon workers and contractors cannot get to their jobs because of up to 13 illegal blockades that took place in La Guajira today which prevent the company's mining operation," the company said in a statement.

It did not say by how much the latest blockades had affected its output but added that up to 11,000 people could see their jobs affected if they continued.

There are multiple reasons for the road blockades affecting the mine, Cerrejon said, not all of them connected with the company.

Cerrejon, which produced 23.4 million tonnes of coal in 2021, was fully bought by top global miner and trader Glencore last year.

Colombia is a major global exporter of coal and royalties and taxes from the fuel are a top contributor to government coffers.

The ministry of mines and energy did not immediately comment on the roadblocks when approached by Reuters.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Josie Kao)

