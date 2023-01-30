US Markets

Colombia central bank ups inflation projection for 2023 to 8.7%

January 30, 2023 — 10:37 pm EST

Written by Julia Symmes Cobb for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The technical team of Colombia's central bank on Monday revised its inflation projection for this year upward to 8.7%, from a previous 7.1%, amid persistent high prices which have led the bank's board to make sharp increases in borrowing costs.

The technical team added in its quarterly monetary policy report that it anticipates a higher interest rate than predicted by the market.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.