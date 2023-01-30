Colombia central bank ups inflation projection for 2023 to 8.7%

BOGOTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The technical team of Colombia's central bank on Monday revised its inflation projection for this year upward to 8.7%, from a previous 7.1%, amid persistent high prices which have led the bank's board to make sharp increases in borrowing costs.

The technical team added in its quarterly monetary policy report that it anticipates a higher interest rate than predicted by the market.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.