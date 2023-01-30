US Markets

Colombia central bank ups 2023 inflation projection to 8.7%

Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

January 30, 2023 — 11:04 pm EST

Written by Nelson Bocanegra and Julia Symmes Cobb for Reuters ->

Adds quote, details

BOGOTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The technical team of Colombia's central bank on Monday revised its inflation projection for this year to 8.7% from 7.1% previously, amid persistent high prices which have led the bank's board to make sharp increases in borrowing costs.

The technical team, whose predictions are closely watched by board members, held its 2024 inflation prediction steady at 3.5% in its quarterly monetary policy report.

Both projections overshoot the bank's long-term inflation target of 3%.

The projections are based on high uncertainty about international financial conditions, the exchange rate, the adjustment of domestic demand and other factors, the team said.

Consumer prices rose 13.12% in 2022, the highest inflation in nearly 24 years.

Interest rates will be higher than predicted by the market, the team added.

"The pathway anticipated by the technical team for the interest rate is, on average for a horizon of eight quarters, greater than that expected by the market in the (bank's) survey in January 2023," the report said.

The board raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 12.75% last week, a smaller increase than expected by a majority of analysts but still making it the highest rate since 1999.

Bank chief Leonardo Villar said the board has not necessarily ended its tightening cycle, despite market predictions the rise would be its last.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Simon Cameron-Moore)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.