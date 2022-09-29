Colombia central bank to weigh sharp or moderate rate rise

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's seven-member central bank board will decide on Thursday whether to continue sharp rate hikes or moderate its increases, as inflation pressures and robust domestic consumption endure and other central banks boost rates.

Eight of the 17 analysts polled in a Reuters survey last week forecast the bank will raise borrowing costs by 100 basis points, taking them to 10%, while another eight expect a hike of 150 basis points - as in previous meetings - which would take the rate to 10.50%. Another analyst predicted a 125-point rise.

The meeting comes after recent rate hikes by central banks in the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway and Taiwan, among others, as policymakers combat a global surge in inflation and recessions in some countries.

"Internal pressures in terms of possible increases in fuel prices and international (economic) behavior will be the central issues of the meeting, which is why the monetary authority should make a significant adjustment in its interest rate," said Valentina Guio, analyst at Fiduciaria Bogota.

Analysts have continually raised their inflation predictions for Colombia. Consumer prices reached a surprisingly high 10.84% in August, their highest level since April 1999 and more than triple the central bank's long-term target.

Inflationary pressures have not ceded despite 725 basis points worth of hikes to the benchmark interest rate over the last year, taking the rate to 9%.

Analysts predicted in the survey that policymakers will take the rate to 11% before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

