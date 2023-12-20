Colombia central bank to accumulate $1.5 bln more in reserves

BOGOTA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank said it would seek to gradually increase its international reserves by up to $1.5 billion beginning in January, in the face of an eventual reduction in the country's line of credit with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and global economic uncertainty.

The decision was announced late on Tuesday in a statement, hours after the bank's seven-member board made the first interest rate cut in more than three years, trimming borrowing costs to 13%.

The reserves decision would "maintain appropriate levels of external liquidity and prepare ahead of a possible gradual reduction in the amount available from the Flexible Line of Credit that Colombia has with the IMF...and considering the uncertainty that persists in the global environment", the bank said.

Colombia has a two-year IMF credit line of around $9.8 billion, approved in April 2022.

The bank said it would acquire the reserves through auctions of put options, with a monthly quota of up to $200 million.

The first auction will take place on Jan. 2 and the options can be exercised between Jan. 3 and Jan. 31, when the exchange rate is below its average for the last 20 days.

The program does not seek to modify the exchange rate and does not interfere with the monetary policy stance, the statement added.

Colombia had about $58.6 billion in international reserves at the end of November, according to bank figures.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Alex Richardson)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.