Colombia central bank should proceed with caution on rate reductions-IMF

BOGOTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank should proceed with caution on interest rate reductions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday, given upside inflation risks.

Inflation, which ended 2023 at 9.28%, is gradually falling but remains well above the long-term 3% target, the IMF said in a concluding statement after its annual visit to the Andean country.

"Inflation remains well above peers' and has shown more persistence than expected," the statement said.

"Given upside risks to inflation, including from El Nino and high indexation, it will be necessary to proceed with caution in future policy rate reductions," it added, The El Nino weather phenomenon has contributed to drought around the country.

The central bank's board have begun to reduce borrowing costs, taking them to 12.75% in January.

Planned increases in the deficit and debt this year pose risks to compliance with the country's fiscal rule, the organization added.

The finance ministry has said the fiscal deficit will rise to 5.3% of gross domestic product this year. The fiscal rule is a 2011 measure which imposes policy constraints to block deterioration of public finances.

An independent committee tasked with overseeing the measure said in December the country will need to cut spending in 2024 by 23 trillion pesos, more than $5.87 billion, to comply this year.

"The plan assumes ambitious but uncertain gains from tax administration improvements and faster resolutions of tax arbitrations," the IMF said. "Should revenues fall short of expectations, expenditure plans would need to be scaled back, as was done in 2023, to comply with the fiscal rule."

Scaling back expenditures could help the monetary policy stance normalize more quickly, helping Colombia regain investment grade, which it lost in 2021, the IMF said.

The economy will expand 1.3% this year, the IMF added.

Health, pension and labor reforms being touted by the government of leftist President Gustavo Petro should be designed to fit within fiscal frameworks, the statement added.

