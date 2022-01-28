Colombia central bank set to up interest rate by 75 points on inflation

BOGOTA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank could hike its benchmark interest rate by the greatest monthly increase in decades at its meeting on Friday as it tries to counter inflationary pressures.

A majority - eight of 12 - analysts in a Reuters poll last week said they expect the bank to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points, taking it to 3.75%.

Two said they expect an increase of 100 basis points to 4% and the remaining two forecast a 50-basis point hike to 3.50%.

If those betting on a 75 or 100-point increase are correct, the rise will be the highest rate hike since May 1998.

Inflation in the Andean country hit 5.62% in 2021, the highest level in five years and far above the bank's 3% target.

And consumer price rises may finish above 4% this year, as decreases toward the target take longer than expected, policymaker Roberto Steiner suggested last week.

"The acceleration which will happen in the rate increases is a response to a much more complicated inflation scenario," said Camilo Perez of Banco de Bogota, who expects a 75-point rise.

Three of seven board members voted for a 75-point rise at December's meeting, and the board cited a minimum wage increase of 10.07% for this year as an inflationary challenge.

A sharp rise would keep Colombia in line with central banks around the region, which are hiking borrowing costs on rising inflation.

Brazil's central bank more than quadrupled its benchmark interest rate to 9.25% in 2021 and has already signaled another 150 point hike in February.

Some members of Mexico's bank have highlighted risk to price stability posed by core inflation, which just accelerated to its highest level in over 20 years, and may raise rates again next month.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it is likely to hike rates in March, though it is undecided on the pace of possible increases.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.