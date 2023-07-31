Colombia central bank set to hold benchmark interest rate

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank is likely on Monday to hold its benchmark interest rate stable for the second month in a row, as inflation slows but remains far from the monetary policy authority's long-term target.

A recent Reuters poll found that all 26 analysts consulted expect the bank to hold its benchmark rate at 13.25% after Colombia's 12-month inflation through June slowed to 12.13%, the lowest level since last September.

"Recent inflation results together with weaker economic activity should give rise to continued stability in the rate," Bancolombia bank said in a research note.

Still, consumer price growth remains more than four times higher than the bank's 3% target, which is why analysts ruled out any cuts to the rate this month.

"The evidence of moderating inflation still isn't convincing enough to think about cuts, nor is the slowdown in economic activity," said Camilo Perez, director of economic research at Banco de Bogota.

The central bank hiked its benchmark rate by 1,150 basis points between September 2021 and this April to try to contain inflationary pressures, in line with monetary policy makers around the world.

Most analysts expect the board will start cutting the rate in September or October to avoid a greater impact on growth in Latin America's fourth-largest economy, which could slow to 1% this year, according to the bank, far below the 7.3% expansion it registered in 2022.

According to the Reuters poll, the median forecast sees the central bank reducing the rate to 11.75% by the end of this year, before lowering it further to 7.25% at the end of 2024.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

