Colombia central bank sees higher interest rate than market to lower inflation

BOGOTA, May 3 (Reuters) - Colombia's interest rate will need to be higher than projected by the market in order to bring persistent inflation down to its long-term target, the technical team of Colombia's central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank's board last week raised borrowing costs to 13.25% in a majority decision that went against most expectations from analysts, who had predicted a hold for the first time in more than 18 months.

The causes pushing inflation upward have been stronger and more lasting than expected by the bank, technical team head Hernando Vargas said during a press conference on the entity's quarterly monetary policy report, and mean a slower convergence toward the target.

Annual inflation was 13.34% in March, more than four times the 3% target rate.

"The technical team's path of interest rates is on average higher than the path that we have seen from analysts," Vargas said.

In the bank's most recent survey of analysts, the market predicted an interest rate of 12.3% at the end of 2023 and 7% at the end of 2024.

"We see that the risk of unanchored inflation expectations persists, external conditions in our central scenario are unfavorable and we definitively continue to see excesses of demand," Vargas said. "These conditions require contractive monetary policy."

The bank has raised the interest rate by 1,150 points since September 2021.

The technical team raised its inflation prediction for this year to 9.5% in the quarterly report, from a previous 8.7%, but kept its 2024 inflation prediction at 3.5%.

