Colombia central bank raises interest rate to 2.5% in majority decision

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.5% on Friday, accelerating rate increases meant to control inflation well-above the target rate.

The board was once again divided on how sharply to increase the rate, with five policymakers backing a half-point uptick and the remaining two backing a quarter-point increase.

The bank also raised its outlook for economic growth this year to 9.8%, from 8.6% previously, just one month after the most recent increase in its prediction.

"A tendency toward growth is discernable in the economy...including much more than what had been predicted last month," said Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo, who represents the government on the board.

Domestic demand was stronger thanks to monetary policy implemented since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, board chief Leonardo Villar said, reading from the board's statement.

The market was divided about how sharply policymakers would increase the rate. Of the 19 analysts in a Reuters poll last week, 10 predicted a 25 basis point increase, while the remainder projected 50.

Inflation looks set to continue to rise amid global supply chain delays and stronger-than-expected demand as Colombia's economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank's technical team raised its inflation estimate for 2021 to 4.9% and to 3.6% for 2022, well above the 3% target.

Analysts predicted on Friday that the 12-month figure would reach 4.78% in October.

The rate increase marks the second consecutive month the board has raised the rate and is the first 50 basis point increase since April 2016.

Despite the bank's increase in its growth outlook for this year, monthly GDP showed a moderation in August, falling 1.9% compared to the July figure, to 13.2%.

The board will raise borrowing costs to 2.75% by the close of the year and to 4.5% at the end of 2022, analysts have said.

Raises are likely to continue for a good portion of next year, Villar said.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Carlos Vargas and Oliver Griffin Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Raissa Kasolowsky)

