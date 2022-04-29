Colombia central bank raises benchmark rate to 6%

BOGOTA, April 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 6% on Friday, its highest level in nearly five years, as it continues hikes in response to persistent inflation pressures.

The board was divided on how sharply to increase the rate, with four policymakers backing the 100-point increase and the remainder voting for a sharper 150-point uptick.

Fifteen analysts surveyed in a recent Reuters poll agreed the seven-member board would hike the rate to 6%, its highest level since May 2017.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)

