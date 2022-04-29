US Markets

Colombia central bank raises benchmark rate to 6%

Contributor
Carlos Vargas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 6% on Friday, its highest level in nearly five years, as it continues hikes in response to persistent inflation pressures.

BOGOTA, April 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 6% on Friday, its highest level in nearly five years, as it continues hikes in response to persistent inflation pressures.

The board was divided on how sharply to increase the rate, with four policymakers backing the 100-point increase and the remainder voting for a sharper 150-point uptick.

Fifteen analysts surveyed in a recent Reuters poll agreed the seven-member board would hike the rate to 6%, its highest level since May 2017.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular