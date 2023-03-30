US Markets

Colombia central bank raises benchmark rate to 13%

Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

March 30, 2023 — 02:16 pm EDT

Written by Oliver Griffin for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, March 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 13% on Thursday, as expected bymost analysts, of which many say this could be the final hike in a long tightening cycle.

The decision was backed by all seven of the bank's board members, the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.