Colombia central bank raises benchmark rate to 13%

BOGOTA, March 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 13% on Thursday, as expected bymost analysts, of which many say this could be the final hike in a long tightening cycle.

The decision was backed by all seven of the bank's board members, the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.