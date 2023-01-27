US Markets

Colombia central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 12.75%

Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

January 27, 2023 — 01:25 pm EST

Written by Oliver Griffin for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 12.75% on Friday, a softer increase than expected by a majority of analysts, in what many predict will mark a final hike in a long tightening cycle.

The decision was backed by five members of the seven-member board, the central bank said in a statement, while the remaining two members voted for a raise of 25 basis points.

