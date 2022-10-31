Colombia central bank raises 2022 inflation prediction to 11.3%

BOGOTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank on Monday raised its 2022 inflation projection to 11.3% from a previous estimate of 9.7%, as the rise in consumer prices stretches to close to four times its long-term target.

The bank also raised inflation estimates for next year to 7.1%, up from 5.7% previously.

The higher projection is due "principally to pressures on the exchange rate, larger excess in demand and the indexation of higher inflation rates," the bank said in a quarterly monetary policy report.

Food prices may ease, the report added, but there will be larger pressures on labor costs, fertilizers and from the peso's exchange rate. Meanwhile, gas prices are expected to rise.

If the bank's projection is accurate, it will mark a slight easing in inflation, which climbed 11.44% year-on-year through the end of September and is predicted by analysts to top 12% in October. The bank's long-term target is 3%.

Like policymakers around the world, the bank's seven-member board has raised borrowing costs in a bid to combat inflation, taking interest rates to a 21-year high of 11%.

Board chief Leonardo Villar told journalists last week that high inflation during the last two months and the depreciation in the peso were changing the bank's inflation estimates, but that consumer prices are expected to fall next year and reach the 3% target in about two years.

Inflation will close 2024 at 3.5%, the report estimated.

The bank's technical team maintained its growth forecasts of 7.9% for this year and 0.5% for 2023 in the report.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

