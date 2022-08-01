Colombia central bank raises 2022 inflation expectation to 9.7%

By Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank on Monday raised its inflation outlook for 2022 to 9.7%, as high consumer prices and global supply pressures persist.

The projection, published in the bank technical team's quarterly monetary policy report, is an increase on a previous estimate of 7.1%.

The bank also raised its projection for 2023 inflation to 5.7% from a previous 4.8%.

"These predictions are subject to great uncertainty, especially around the future behavior of external cost shocks, the grade of indexation of nominal contracts and the decisions taken in regards to domestic fuel prices," the report said.

The bank's seven-member board last week upped the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 9%, its highest level since February 2009, in an effort to combat inflation.

Central banks around the world have increased interest rates amid high inflation caused by supply and demand imbalances related to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher food and energy prices.

Colombia's 12-month inflation hit 9.67% in June, its highest level since 2000 and more than triple the bank's targeted 3%.

Consumer price figures for July will be released on Friday, but analysts predicted in a Reuters poll last week that the 12-month number will have hit 9.98% on food prices related to heavy rains and recent pressures on the peso.

The bank last week raised its growth projection for this year to 6.9%, but on Monday lowered its 2023 outlook to 1.1% from a previous 3.1%.

New President Gustavo Petro will take office on Sunday and his incoming finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo has said interest rate hikes have limited capacity to rein in inflation and raised concerns about high interest rates affecting economic growth.

Ocampo has said he expects additional help for low-income households affected by rising prices.

The incoming government is looking to pass a $5.7 billion tax reform to raise funds for social programs, before it seeks further revenue through efforts to combat evasion.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Julia Symmes Cobb Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.