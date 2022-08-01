Colombia central bank raises 2022 inflation expectation to 9.7%

BOGOTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank on Monday raised its inflation outlook for 2022 to 9.7%, as high consumer prices and global supply pressures persist.

The projection, published in the bank technical team's quarterly monetary policy report, is an increase on a previous estimate of 7.1%.

The bank also raised its projection for 2023 inflation to 5.7% from a previous 4.8%.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Kim Coghill)

