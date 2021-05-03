Colombia central bank lowers estimated 2022 growth to 3%

BOGOTA, May 3 (Reuters) - Colombia's gross domestic product will grow between 1% and 5% in 2022, with 3% the most likely figure, the central bank said on Monday, downgrading previous forecasts.

The bank last week increased its growth projection for this year to 6%, from 5.2% previously, on better-than-expected first quarter economic performance.

The bank had previously predicted 2022 growth of between 2% and 6%, with 3.6% as the most likely figure.

In its quarterly monetary policy report, the bank also raised its annual inflation estimates for this year and next, to 3% and 2.8%, respectively, from January estimates of 2.3% and 2.7%.

"Total annual consumer inflation will climb in the second quarter for diverse reasons, but will stay below the target during the majority of the prediction horizon," the bank said in the report released on its website.

"The country is being hit by a third peak of COVID-19 in the second quarter, which could temporarily put the brakes on the rhythm of economic expansion. However, the Colombian economy will be dynamic during the rest of 2021, assuming further adverse effects of the pandemic are not seen."

The only member of Colombia's central bank board who voted to reduce the benchmark interest rate at its meeting last week argued the move would inject further liquidity into the financial system, the bank said in a separate statement.

The bank's board chose to hold the interest rate at 1.75% by six votes to one in a bid to support Colombia's economic recovery.

However, for one of the board members, excess private savings, implied by the fiscal deficit being markedly higher than the external current account deficit, warranted a 25 basis point rate reduction, according to a statement of the board meeting's minutes.

"(They) insisted on the need for an additional relaxation of monetary policy, accompanied by new measures that promote medium- and long-term financing," the statement added.

Votes cast on the rate are confidential.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Oliver Griffin; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb, Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.