Colombia central bank likely to hold rate on inflation risks

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board is expected by the majority of the market to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at its meeting on Tuesday, its penultimate for the year, on inflation risks seen for the coming months.

Eighteen of 25 analysts in a Reuters survey last week said the bank would keep borrowing costs at 13.25%, the same level at which they have remained since May and their highest point in 24 years. Two others predicted a 25-point cut and five projected a 50-point cut.

Whatever the decision, it is unlikely to be unanimous, analysts said, because Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla, who represents the government on the board, has repeatedly said he favors cutting the rate.

Pressures on energy costs because of the El Nino climate phenomena - which causes drought in Colombia and reduces hydroelectric production - higher gasoline prices, a new tax on sugary drinks and highly-processed foods and an uptick in the minimum wage for 2024 will limit the chances to lower the interest rate, Bancolombia said in a note.

"The recent evolution of inflation and the rising trend of short-term risk indicate an environment that is still not consistent with the start of rate cuts," it said.

Consumer prices will have risen 0.35% in October, according to the median estimate of analysts in a Reuters poll this week. That would take annual inflation to 10.60%, still far beyond the central bank's 3% target.

Inflation expectations for full-year 2023 rose in the survey to 9.62%, from 9.3% the month before.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Marguerita Choy)

