Colombia central bank likely to hold rate at 1.75%

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board will likely hold benchmark borrowing costs at 1.75% at its Friday meeting, the penultimate of 2020, as it assesses economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fourteen analysts agreed this week in a Reuters survey the seven-member board will keep borrowing costs steady for the second month running, after 250 basis points of cuts earlier in the year.

The rate cuts were meant to bolster the economy and provide relief for businesses and individuals during more than five months of national quarantine.

Friday's hold would take place amid controlled inflation, set to finish this year well below the central bank's 3% target rate, as domestic consumption remains reduced and unemployment high.

"We think the board will hold the rate stable for a prolonged period, as it evaluates the economy's reaction to re-opening," said analyst David Cubides, of Itau bank.

"Furthermore the announcement of the exit of board chief (Juan Jose) Echavarria will likely support stability, at least during the succession period," he added.

The market is awaiting news of Echavarria's replacement as the head of the board. Echavarria, whose term ends on Dec. 31, announced last month he would not seek re-election.

The rate is seen remaining steady until at least the final quarter of 2021, after a predicted economic contraction of between 6.5% and 9% this year.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

