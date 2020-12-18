Colombia central bank keeps interest rate unchanged at 1.75%

US Markets

Colombia's central bank board kept the benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for the third consecutive month on Friday, as it continues what is expected to be a prolonged hold in borrowing costs.

Twelve analysts agreed in a Reuters survey last week the seven-member board would keep the rate steady to boost economic recovery.

The decision was backed by five of the seven board members.

