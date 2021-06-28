Colombia central bank keeps benchmark rate at 1.75% in unanimous decision

BOGOTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board kept the benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for the ninth month on Monday, as part of an expansive monetary policy aimed at supporting economic recovery.

Thirteen analysts agreed in a Reuters survey last week that the seven-member board would keep the rate steady, and said they would be on the lookout for signs heralding future rate rises.

The decision was backed by all seven board members.

