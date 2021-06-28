US Markets

Colombia central bank keeps benchmark rate at 1.75% in unanimous decision

Contributor
Oliver Griffin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombia's central bank board kept the benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for the ninth month on Monday, as part of an expansive monetary policy aimed at supporting economic recovery.

BOGOTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board kept the benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for the ninth month on Monday, as part of an expansive monetary policy aimed at supporting economic recovery.

Thirteen analysts agreed in a Reuters survey last week that the seven-member board would keep the rate steady, and said they would be on the lookout for signs heralding future rate rises.

The decision was backed by all seven board members.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular