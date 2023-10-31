Colombia central bank holds rate steady at 13.25% for fourth time

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 13.25% for the fourth time in a row on Tuesday, amid uncertainty over the continued impact of inflation and despite pressure from the government to lower borrowing costs.

The decision to keep borrowing costs was backed by five of the seven board members.

Eighteen of 25 analysts in a Reuters survey last week said the bank would keep borrowing costs at 13.25%, the same level at which they have remained since April and their highest point in 24 years. Two others predicted a 25-point cut and five projected a 50-point cut.

"The board's analysis emphasizes its concern about the losses caused by persistent inflation in the real income of households, especially the poorest, and about the negative impact that inflation has on economic growth and employment in the medium and long term," board chief Leonardo Villar said in a statement.

Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla, who represents the government on the board, has repeatedly pushed for cuts to the rate.

"I think that maintaining high interest rates is creating an obstacle to economic recovery," Bonilla said during a press conference following the decision.

The bank's technical team expects annual GDP growth to be 0.4% in the third quarter and the outlook for the full year was revised upwards from 0.9% to 1.2%.

Although the economy has continued its slowdown from the high growth observed in 2021 and 2022, the level of economic activity remains at its long-term trend levels and the unemployment rate is at historically low levels, the statement said.

Consumer prices will have risen 0.35% in October, according to the median estimate of analysts in a Reuters poll this week. That would take annual inflation to 10.60%, still far beyond the central bank's 3% target.

Inflation expectations for full-year 2023 rose in the survey to 9.62%, from 9.3% the month before.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Oliver Griffin Editing by Marguerita Choy)

