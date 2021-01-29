US Markets

Colombia central bank holds interest rate at 1.75%

BOGOTA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board held the benchmark interest rate steady at 1.75% for the fourth consecutive month at its Friday meeting, as expected by analysts.

The decision, backed by five of the seven board members, was in line with views of 17 analysts polled by Reuters on Tuesday, who predicted the bank would hold the rate steady.

