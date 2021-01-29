Colombia central bank holds interest rate at 1.75%

BOGOTA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board held the benchmark interest rate steady at 1.75% for the fourth consecutive month at its Friday meeting, as expected by analysts.

The decision, backed by five of the seven board members, was in line with views of 17 analysts polled by Reuters on Tuesday, who predicted the bank would hold the rate steady.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.