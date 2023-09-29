News & Insights

Colombia central bank holds benchmark rate at 13.25%

September 29, 2023 — 02:40 pm EDT

Written by Oliver Griffin for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 13.25% for the third time in a row on Friday amid decelerating inflationary slow downs in recent months.

The decision to keep borrowing costs at 13.25% was backed by the majority of the seven board members.

