Colombia central bank holds benchmark rate at 13.25%

BOGOTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 13.25% for the third time in a row on Friday amid decelerating inflationary slow downs in recent months.

The decision to keep borrowing costs at 13.25% was backed by the majority of the seven board members.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)

