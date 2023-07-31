News & Insights

Colombia central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 13.25%

July 31, 2023 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by Nelson Bocanegra for Reuters ->

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 13.25% for the second time in a row on Monday, amid slowing inflation which has removed pressure for further hikes but remains too high for borrowing cost cuts.

The decision to keep borrowing costs at 13.25% was backed by all of the seven board members.

A recent Reuters poll found that all 26 analysts consulted expected the bank to hold the rate after 12-month inflation through June slowed to 12.13%, the lowest level since last September.

Most analysts expect the board will start cutting the rate in September or October to avoid a greater impact on growth in Latin America's fourth-largest economy, which could slow to 1% this year, according to the bank, far below the 7.3% expansion it registered in 2022.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

